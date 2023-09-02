Thirty-five giant bear sculptures, all uniquely designed by local artists and representing inspiring young patients, will go under the hammer on September 28 to raise funds for Leeds Hospitals Charity.

The money generated from the auction will be used to fund crucial projects at Leeds Children’s Hospital that improve the lives of its young patients receiving treatment and care.

Paul Watkins, director of fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “We hope you’ve got your bidding paddles at the ready because Leeds Bear Hunt auction is going to be an evening you won’t want to miss.

"The purchase of a bear will help us to continue our vital work at Leeds Children’s Hospital and ensure the hospital can continue to provide exceptional treatment and care to poorly babies and children."

The bears will be on the move across Leeds on Sunday September 27 as Leeds Hospitals Charity will be holding a large-scale parade in the city centre to celebrate the success of the Bear Hunt and the inspiring young patients at Leeds Children’s Hospital.