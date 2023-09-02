Annington, the company behind the popular refurbished homes in Howard Road in Strensall, has donated the money to the local York Karate Dojo, allowing the club to purchase new and better-quality kits for its members.

Established in 2012, York Karate Dojo provides karate training to almost 200 members, most of whom train on a weekly basis.

Simon Flint, from the York Karate Dojo, said: “As a Dojo, we aim to train those who are highly determined to perform to the highest standard and having the correct uniform is an essential part of such training and achieving one's potential in karate.

"We are grateful for Annington’s generous donation, the new kits have come at the perfect time.”

Whilst operating in Strensall, the club also teaches in Joseph Rowntree School on Haxby Road and Archbishop Holgate School on Hull Road.