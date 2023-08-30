Faces from the worlds of music, TV and more are set to take part in a game at the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday, September 24.

The match will raise funds for OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity and The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Players will include chart-topping singer and X-Factor winner James Arthur, Celebrity Big Brother’s Dan Osborne, YouTubers Cal The Dragon and Man Like Haks, as well as Love Island stars Zac Ashford, Josh Brocklebank, Tom Clare and Casey O’ Gorman.

X-Factor winner James Arthur is among those playing (Image: SWNS)

Tickets are on sale for fans to secure a seat for the action.

Ticket holders will also have the opportunity to take photographs, grab autographs and rub shoulders with the celebrities.

Organisers say the heart of the event lies in its mission to raise funds and awareness for children battling brain tumours through the support of OSCAR’s and for children who need vital treatment with the help of The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity was set up in 2014 following the death of nine-year-old York schoolboy, Oscar Hughes, from a brain tumour.

Oscar Hughes (Image: OSCARs)

The charity was set up by Oscar's parents, Marie and Ian Hughes.

In 2020, Ian also died of a brain tumour and a few days after Ian’s funeral his son, four-year-old Milo, was diagnosed with the same disease and died a year later.

The charity provides ongoing support and care for families affected by childhood brain tumours, raise awareness of signs and symptoms, as well as fund research into better and kinder treatments of the disease.

The game will be held at the LNER Community Stadium (Image: York Knights)

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was set-up in 2017 after six-year-old Bradley died from neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. It helps fund treatment and equipment not readily available in the UK.

Phil Martinez, charity manager at OSCAR’s, said: "We are so grateful to these stars for helping us raise awareness and money to help children with brain tumours.

Charity manager Phil Martinez and his family at a previous event for OSCAR's (Image: OSCAR's)

“Sports have a unique way of uniting people.

“Oscar, like Bradley, was a massive football fan and would have loved the idea of a match taking place at the stadium with a team sporting his name."

Oscar Hughes and friends at Dunnington Primary School (Image: Supplied)

Lynn Murphy, chief operations officer of The Bradley Lowery Foundation added: “These occasions are great fun - with a chance to enjoy a match, meet some celebrities and help those who need support going through treatment.

“The Bradley Lowery Foundation are thrilled to be working with OSCAR’s to make life better for children and families in difficult times.”

The LNER Community Stadium (Image: York Knights)

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on the stadium’s website via https://york-smc.talent-sport.co.uk/PagesPublic/ProductBrowse/productHome.aspx?ProductSubType=SMC

For further information and sponsorship opportunities, contact phil@oscarspbtc.org