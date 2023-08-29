The appointment is in anticipation of the conclusion of Philip Cox’s successful nine-year tenure as a non-executive director during which the company says he made a significant contribution to the company’s growth and success.

Mr Cox will step down as chair and a non-executive director on 31 December. Ms Bertone will assume the position of chair effective 1 January.

The appointment of Ms Bertone in the role of Chair Designate allows for a managed handover from Mr Cox prior to Ms Bertone assuming the position of Chair.

Ms Bertone is the former president of Duke Energy Corporation’s (Duke) international division (DEI). She spent 15 years at Duke, including seven years as president of DEI with executive responsibility for a portfolio of around 4,400MW of hydro and thermal assets.

Prior to serving as president, Ms Bertone held senior legal positions between 2001 and 2009 at DEI, including as associate general counsel from 2003 to 2009, as part of which she oversaw legal and regulatory matters for the group’s business in Latin America. She left Duke in 2016. Prior to Duke, Ms Bertone’s roles included Latin America counsel with Baker McKenzie.

Ms Bertone has current experience in serving as a non-executive director of several companies, each of which is publicly listed and operating in diverse sectors, spanning packaging manufacturing, energy and waste management.

Ms Bertone, who is resident in Houston, Texas, earned a Bachelor of Law from the University of Sao Paulo Law School in Brazil and a Master of Law in International and Comparative Law from Chicago-Kent College of Law at the Illinois Institute of Technology. She is a member of the Brazilian Bar Association.

Will Gardiner, Drax CEO, said: “I am delighted to welcome Andrea in her appointment as Chair Designate of Drax as we accelerate our strategy, including to become a global leader in carbon removals.

"Andrea’s extensive executive experience in the international energy sector will provide Drax with a deep understanding of global markets and their underpinning regulation, as well as invaluable experience in leading transformative change in multinational businesses.

"In addition, the breadth of Andrea’s non-executive roles in diverse and global businesses will further enhance the experience and capabilities of our Board.”

Ms Bertone said: “It is an honour to become chair designate of Drax and join the board at this exciting time in the company’s journey.

“As the global transition to net zero intensifies, opportunities are growing in carbon removals, renewable power and biomass.

“I look forward to working with Will, fellow board members and colleagues across Drax, which is ideally placed to realise these opportunities both in the UK and internationally.”