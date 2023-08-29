Officers are asking members of the public to look out for the stolen bike, a matte black Sinnis Hoodlum 2018 with the registration number ML18 LWM.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from Markham Street, off Haxby Road, between 10.30pm on Wednesday, August 23, and 6am on Thursday, August 24.

The vehicle was stolen from Markham Street (Image: Google)

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle, or knows where it is, should email IET@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the police reference number 12230159403 when passing information.