The GMB union said it met with administrators this morning (Tuesday, August 29) to discuss multiple bids which have been made for the discount retailer, which has a branch in York at Clifton Moor and also at Abbey Walk Shopping Centre in Selby.

Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary. said: “All redundancies at Wilko have been suspended while the administrator considers further bids.

“Whilst this is a positive development, Wilko is not out of the woods by any means and this is a time of incredible stress and worry for the 12,500 workers who face losing their jobs.”

Late last week it was reported that a second last-minute bid had been launched to save Wilko.

Wilko tumbled into administration two weeks ago, putting the future of its 400 shops in doubt.

READ MORE:

Administrators from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) have sought offers from interested firms in an effort to save jobs and stores.

The GMB said any bid that guarantees jobs “must be prioritised”.

A second last-minute bid worth £90 million has been made by restructuring specialist M2 Capita, the Guardian reported, which could keep the entire Wilko chain trading.

Reacting to reports of a second bid last week, Mr Prendergast, said: “The devil is in the detail but any bid that guarantees jobs must be prioritised.

“Losing Wilko will not only put 12,500 people out of work across the country, but would also be another nail in the coffin of the high street.

“PWC must recognise that creditors are not the only people with a stake on this – working people’s livelihoods must be the priority.”

It comes after Canadian businessman Doug Putman, who bought music retailer HMV in 2019, was believed to be making an offer.

PwC said talk of Mr Putman’s bid was “speculation”.

A spokesperson said: “Since our appointment as administrators of Wilko, we have worked relentlessly to secure a sale of the business, and talks are continuing with a number of parties.

“As administrators we’re intent on achieving the best outcome for everyone involved while preserving as many jobs as possible and adhering to our statutory duty to act in the best interests of the creditors as a whole.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on individual bidders or interested parties at this stage in the process.”

Wilko fell into administration more than 90 years after the chain began as a single hardware shop in Leicester.

Founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in 1930, the company’s first store opened on Charnwood Street under the Wilkinson Cash Stores brand.