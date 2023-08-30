Hayley and Neil Patrick-Copeland lost their daughters Alya and Aleah after they were stillborn at York Hospital last year.

The parents from Selby said they want to make a difference to the baby loss community and raise awareness and funds for the charity that supported them through the difficult time.

They are to hold ‘Alya and Aleah’s baby loss awareness ball’ on Saturday, October 14, at 6.30pm at the Pavilions of Harrogate.

The black tie event is in aid of 4Louis, a national charity that provides memory boxes to hospitals. These boxes help parents make precious memories with their babies and children.

Hayley spoke of how the memory box provided clarity to herself and Neil when their lives were turned upside down. They arrived at hospital last August knowing their daughters would be stillborn.

“You can’t imagine what you’re supposed to do in that situation,” she said.

“A box was so special because it made you feel that you weren’t alone.

“It helped us as parents in the short time we had with the girls.

“In the most heart-breaking time of your life putting one foot in front of the other is hard enough, so having the guidance from the box about how we could make memories was so special and made such a difference.

“You can’t think straight when your children have died.”

Hayley Patrick-Copeland (Image: Hayley Patrick-Copeland)

Alya and Aleah died shortly after laser ablation surgery to treat Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome - a rare, serious condition that can occur in pregnancies - and were born at 25 weeks gestation.

The parents collected locks of the girls’ hair and made hand and footprints.

“These are the most treasured things we possess, which we cherish so dearly, and being able to take photos, having teddies to give the girls and a story to read them meant such a lot,” said Hayley.

“Words can’t describe how valuable the box was.”

The parents hope to bring people together to remember and celebrate the lives of babies who have died young at the ball.

“This is us parenting and we hope to make this a special event for baby loss awareness in North Yorkshire, bringing people together," said Hayley.

Individual places can be bought for the ball, or deals on tables are available for family, friends or businesses to enjoy the evening together.

Places can also be sponsored for midwives and donations are welcome.

Visit alyaaleahbabylossawarenessball.co.uk for more information and to book a place.

For more information about 4Louis visit: 4louis.co.uk