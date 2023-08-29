A BANK card was stolen and used to withdraw £250 at a supermarket in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of money in Harrogate.
A police spokesperson said: "The incident happened at Sainsburys in Harrogate Road in Harrogate on Saturday July 22 at around midnight.
"The victim's bank card was used to draw £250 without their permission.
"Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to email IET@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the reference number 12230129543 when passing on information.
