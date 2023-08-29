North Yorkshire Police said the accident happened in Church Street in Easingwold at 12.25pm on Saturday, August 26.

A police spokesman said: "A black Kia Sorento collideed with a pedal cycle.

"The rider of the pedal cycle suffered serious injuries to his arm and was taken to York Hospital by ambulance.

"The stretch of road was closed for a short time to allow officers to carry out investigation work at the scene.

"We are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation."

If you can help, please email ross.moralee@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ross Moralee.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230161084.