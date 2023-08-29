North Yorkshire Police officers said the incident happened in the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate on Wednesday June 21 at around 12.30pm.

A police spokesperson said: "The suspects spat at one of the victims and removed the second victim’s glasses and then stamped on them.

"Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email Georgia.Ladly@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Georgia Ladly.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230114298 when passing on information to police officers.