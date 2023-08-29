Annual maintenance to Sutton Bank on the A170 between Helmsley and Thirsk will see the cross country route close from 7am on September 10 until 7pm on September 17.

North Yorkshire Council say maintenance will include work on the rockface to prevent rock falls.

A winter weather station camera that was hit by a vehicle in March this year will also be repaired, as will the crash barrier.

As The Press reported at the time, no one was trapped after the crash but a woman was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew for minor injuries.

The crash happened as fire and police services warned they were receiving reports of stranded vehicles and “horrendous” driving conditions due to the snowfall - especially in Harrogate, Scarborough and Sutton Bank.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “These planned works on Sutton Bank will ensure that it remains structurally sound and will help to reduce the need for longer closures in future.

“We will do all we can to keep disruption to a minimum and we thank drivers and nearby residents for their co-operation to enable the work to be carried out safely and efficiently.”

The council urged road users to comply with any instructions from traffic management operatives and take extra care while within the works.

Cllr Alyson Baker, the member for Hillside and Raskelf, said: “The A170 is a key route across the county, so we must make sure it is safe and fit for the demands placed on it.

“I am pleased to hear that the roadside camera is to be relocated and will be back in service.

“I know people use the images from these cameras around the county to help to plan their journeys, and I know this camera has been missed since it was damaged.”

A diversion will be signed during the work.

The diversion route is:

A19 south from Thirsk to York Ring Road

east along York Ring Road to junction with A64 or

north on A64, joining A169 to Pickering, and back onto the A170.

The council said access to homes on Sutton Bank will be maintained whenever possible, but the nature of the work means there could be times when access is restricted.

