Director and co-founder Joe Joyce and wife Julie took over the business in January 2020 and after battling the pandemic-related lockdowns say the business is now thriving.

The couple say a key contributor to their success has been the partnership with the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub.

The journey began with Strive Live, an eight-week online programme that gave Joe a fresh perspective on their business operations. The course allowed them to re-evaluate various aspects of the company, from marketing strategies to production planning. The supportive community offered invaluable insights, giving them a renewed sense of direction and motivation.

A real turning point, however, came with the guidance of the Growth Hub's Mike Pennington through the Made Smarter programme.

Harrogate Brewing Company secured a £7,500 grant to implement cutting-edge Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and production process monitoring technologies, with potential for a further £2,000 to fund new energy sensors. This move is poised to revolutionise the company's efficiency and productivity, while enabling targeted product development and strategic expansion.

Joe said: ""The Growth Hub has provided us with a vital leg up in accelerating our business. The comprehensive guidance from Strive Live and Made Smarter has not only bolstered our operational capabilities but also instilled the confidence to pursue our growth ambitions.”

The hub's buiness relationship manager Mike Pennington said: "We are committed to empowering smaller enterprises with the tools and resources they need to flourish. The success stories we have witnessed thus far underscore the tangible benefits of our programmes."

“Harrogate Brewing Company's journey serves as a beacon of hope for businesses seeking to thrive amidst challenges. The Growth Hub's multifaceted approach, blending educational initiatives like Strive Live with tangible grants and technological support from Made Smarter, has propelled the company towards a future of growth and innovation.”

The Growth Hub’s Strive Live and Made Smarter programmes are live and ready for new applicants now.

For more details, head to ynygrowthhub.com or email support@ynygrowthhub.com.

Strive Live is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.