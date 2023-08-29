North Yorkshire Police officers said the incident happened at a residential property in Elston Avenue at around 1pm on Wednesday August 23.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The suspects have gained entry to the property and stolen two sets of vehicle keys. They have then used a flatbed truck to remove the two vehicles.

"The stolen vehicles are described as a silver Kia Sedona registration number YJ59HJN and a green Renault Kangoo registration number S666DCM.

"Officers are now appealing for information from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident or may have details about the stolen vehicles."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email bill.davies@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Bill Davies.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230159285 when passing on information to officers.