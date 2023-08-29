Writer and artist Ankle Laufer lost her travel journal near to All Saints RC School in Mill Mount on Sunday (August 27) and is still searching for it.

"I lost it near to Wheatland Lodge where I stayed. It went missing when I rearranged my luggage in the pouring rain," Anke said.

Her journal is a thick DINA4 spiral bound grey hardcover sketchbook.

Anke added: "This journal is of great sentimental value for me, especially because it documents a month-long journey through the UK with my daughter.

"We've been through a hard time last year, so this journey means a lot us."

One of the sketches in Anke's journal (Image: Supplied)

The writer's book includes some sketches as well as writing.

If you can help, email us on newsdesk@thepress.co.uk and we will contact Anke to let her know.