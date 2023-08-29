The county’s police force has issued an appeal for information after the collision in Scarborough at 1pm on August 20 at the junction of the A170 Racecourse road and Irton Moor Lane.

Police say a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The vehicles involved were a blue Audi A3 and a dark green Peugeot.

A force spokesperson said: “We're now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle(s) prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

“In particular, officers are appealing for who may have seen the collision or may have any dashcam footage to come forward to assist the investigation.

“If you can help, please email scott.sunderland2@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Scott Sunderland.

“Please quote our reference number 12230156830 when passing information.”