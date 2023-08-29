Infinity Prize Draws has been created by Lee Hardy and Tom Laverack, who share a love of sports cars and motorbikes and giving back.

Having played in many competition giveaways over the years, the long-time friends say they wanted to do things differently.

By pre-purchasing the prizes, having a limited number of tickets available for each giveaway, and a strong set of values around customer service and giving back, the founders aim to build a platform that truly resonates with the values of Yorkshire residents.

The duo selected Martin House Children’s Hospice based in Boston Spa, an organisation dedicated to providing vital care and support to babies, children, and young people with life-limiting illnesses as their charity partners.

Lee has seen firsthand what a special place it is for families with his own close friends having personal experience with the charity and the invaluable support they have provided their family.

Tom said: "Our company is not just about the prizes, but also about the impact we can collectively make on our community. Martin House Children’s Hospice is our first charity partner and we are excited to contribute to their incredible work.

"Relying heavily on the community for a large part of its income through donations and fundraising, we have committed to a monthly donation of £500, and Lee and I will also be undertaking sponsored activities to raise more funds throughout the year."

Infinity Prize Draws operates on a simple yet impactful premise: Participants enter a prize draw for a chance to win a range of prizes, including sports cars, motorbikes, luxury experiences, and designer items. Live draws will take place every Monday and Thursday evening on their Facebook page with a winner selected at random from entries.

Lee added: “Launching this business really is a dream come true for myself and Tom. We want to create a feel-good, trusted Yorkshire brand that offers people the chance to win dream prizes, with the added bonus of knowing that a great cause will be benefiting from regular donations to support the charity.”

Martin House Children’s Hospice partnerships development manager Charlotte Harper said: “We are grateful for the support of Tom and Lee and their commitment to making a difference.”

“This additional support from Infinity Prize Draws will help Martin House continue to provide free, specialist paediatric palliative care and support for babies, children, and young people with life-limiting illnesses, and their families.”

To celebrate the launch of the new brand, people can enter to win £1000 for free. The first round of prizes will be drawn live on the brand’s Facebook page on Monday 18th September and Thursday 21st September.

Further details can be found at www.infinityprizedraws.co.uk