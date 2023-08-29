North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called just before 1am this morning (August 29) after reports of a fire at a building in Church Street, York.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from York and Acomb responded to reports of smoke within lobby of a building.

"On arrival crews located smoke logging in the property.

"After a thorough search crew located a fire behind the stud wall of a ground floor public toilet.

"Crew used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to extinguish and then checked for hotspots and fire spread using a thermal imaging camera."