POLICE have reopened major roads in York due to an ongoing incident.
York Police say Foss Islands Road, Foss Bank, Peasholme Green and Layerthorpe have reopened after they attend an incident near the centre of York in the early hours of this morning (August 29).
A spokesman said at the time: "Please find an alternative route and avoid the area.
"Thank you for your patience."
The precise nature of the incident is not known at this stage, but the force has now said it has been brought to a safe conclusion and the roads are all back open.
