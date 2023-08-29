THIEVES have struck in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say there was a burglary at a home overnight on Friday (August 25) in Clifton in York and a PlayStation 5 was stolen.
PCSO Justin Piercy said: "If you have any information that could help us please call tel: 101 and quote incident number NYP-26082023-0254 or contact us online."
For more crime prevention or security advice please use this link: https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention
