A MOTORCYCLE rider has had their bike seized after being caught by police in North Yorkshire.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police traffic bureau said this morning (August 29): "Working together, we have taken a motorcyclist off the road for multiple riding and document offences that put other road users at risk.
"Thanks to an eagled eye safety camera officer and the help of the roads policing group, this rider was stopped and the bike seized."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article