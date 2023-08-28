A group of Travellers have set up camp on Chesney Fields off Foxwood Lane in York.
Several caravans and cars, plus at least one horse, are now on the land, which is owned by the city council.
Ward councillor Andrew Waller said he understands the Travellers arrived on the site on Sunday night.
"I have reported this to the police and to the neighbourhood enforcement team," he said.
"There is now a legal process which has several stages in it which will be gone through."
There was a similar incursion on Chesney Fields a couple of years ago, Cllr Waller said.
The entrance to Chesney Fields was secured then - but Travellers had somehow managed to get in again, he said.
