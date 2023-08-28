A woman on a canal towpath was helped to safety by police and firefighters.
Police and fire crews were alerted to Darcy Road, Selby, at 1.39pm today (Monday, August 28) amid concerns for a member of the public.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Selby assisted police with a member of the public on the canal towpath.
"The female was brought to safety and left in the care of police."
