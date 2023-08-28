A total of 17 original artworks have been hung on the railings at the centre of Rowntree Park – along with an information panel explaining what it is all about.

It is the third year of ‘Art in the Park’ – which began during Covid as a way of brightening up people’s lives when there was little to do but visit parks and gardens.

Friends of Rowntree Park charity manager Abigail Gaines said the exhibition had now become an annual event.

“We get some great feedback on it – and it is a really good a way of engaging with people,” she said.

Pictures from an (outdoor) exhibition: works by Julie Lighburn, left, and Trish Fletcher which are now hanging in Rowntree Park (Image: Friends of Rowntree Park)

The theme for this year’s outdoor exhibition is ‘Seasonal Perspectives’ – and it is intended as a celebration of the nature to be found in the park.

The artworks – all original pieces by York-based artists, which have been reproduced on durable metal composite boards so they can resist the weather – show the ever-changing landscape of the park throughout the year.

The 17 pieces on display include work by mixed media artist Adele Karmazyn, painter Leon Fracois Dumount, illustrator Ellie Lewis, textile artist Trish Fletcher and digital artist Elliot Harrison.

The exhibition was launched on Friday evening, when many of the artists turned up in person.

Friends of Rowntree Park charity manager Abigail Gaines with some of the 'Art in the Park' exhibits (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The evening featured some sun, then some rain, and even - appropriately enough, given the exhibition’s theme about celebrating nature - a rainbow, Abigail said.

The aim is for the artworks to hang in the park for several months.

“They’ll bring some colour to the park in winter!” Abigail said.

There will also be some additional pieces displayed in the York Explore Cafe in the park over the coming months.

"Rowntree Park is a special place to so many people, and this exhibition allows us to explore its charms through the lens of art,” Abigail said.

“We are proud to provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talent and inspire a deeper connection to our environment”.

Changing seasons: artworks by Leon Dumount (left) and Becki Harper (right) are among the pieces being exhibited in the open air at Rowntree Park for Art in the Park (Image: Friends of Rowntree Park)

Limited edition prints, cards and a 2024 Rowntree Park calendar will be available soon from the Friends of Rowntree Park.

Any profit raised from sales goes back into the charity’s work in maintaining and improving the park.

The Friends of Rowntree Park became a charity in 2019.

The park is managed by City of York Council, which provides basic maintenance and health and safety.

The Friends, however, do extra planting and organise special events such as Art in the Park.