Firefighters rescued a two-year-old boy who had got locked in a car.
They were called out to Squires Close in Pocklington at 11.46am today.
A spokesperson for Humberside Fire and Rescue said they found the little boy locked in the car, and were able to use tools to free him.
The boy was left in the care of his parents.
