The Roman Festival, which was postponed due to the weather, will now take place in Orchard Fields on Saturday, September 23.

The event will include live action demonstrations from the Roman Cavalry by Equistry, marching and battle sequences from Magister Militum, Roma Antiqua and Legio VI Victrix.

These well-known re-enactment groups will also have military encampments that demonstrate the changes in military equipment and Roman life throughout the 400 years of Roman occupation of Britannia.

There will be plenty to interest children including a “Children's Roman Army” segment, mosaic making, paint your own shield, wax tablet drawing, and ‘archaeological digs’, as well as being able to dress up as an Ancient Briton or a Roman Soldier.

There will also be a ‘mini Malton Museum’ and displays from Roman interest groups in the region, together with some retail opportunities as well as some great food and drink on offer, this is a great day out for the whole family.

A spokesperson for Malton Museum, said: "The original Roman Fort in Malton appears to have been built around AD 71, some 30 years after the Romans invaded Britain, and was almost continuously occupied into the 5th Century AD.

"It is almost double the size of some of the forts on Hadrian’s Wall - reflecting the strategic importance of Malton and Norton, now known to have been called Delgovicia, to the Roman occupation. The fort and much wider civilian and industrial settlement to the north and south of the River Derwent in the present-day communities of Norton and Malton, still has much to tell us about life in Roman Britain.

Open from 10:30am to 3:30pm this will be an action packed day of fun for the whole family.

The cost of entry will be £10 per adult and £20 per family with children under 14 go free. For online booking via our website, please see www.maltonmuseum.co.uk for further details.

Please note there is no parking onsite. Parking is available at Tate-Smiths yard or the other nearest carpark is Wentworth Street, Malton (5 min walk). The site is a short walk from the railway and bus station.

The event is being staged by Malton Museum in conjunction with the Kirk Settlement Trust, Malton Town Council and the Fitzwilliam Estate.