A POPULAR York bar has closed – to make way for something ‘new and exciting’.
All Bar One in New Street is shut, and a notice on its website says: ‘This bar is now closed’.
But the website also promises that something different may be coming to the site soon.
“We have now closed our doors as an All Bar One to make way for something new and exciting,” it says.
Watch this space…
