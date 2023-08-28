A POPULAR York bar has closed – to make way for something ‘new and exciting’.

All Bar One in New Street is shut, and a notice on its website says: ‘This bar is now closed’.

But the website also promises that something different may be coming to the site soon.

“We have now closed our doors as an All Bar One to make way for something new and exciting,” it says.

Watch this space…

York Press: A glimpse through the window of closed All Bar One on York's New StreetA glimpse through the window of closed All Bar One on York's New Street (Image: Mike Laycock)

York Press: Empty boxes piled inside All Bar One in York's New StreetEmpty boxes piled inside All Bar One in York's New Street (Image: Mike Laycock)