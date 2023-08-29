The Institute for Fiscal Studies has released data showing that £3,642 is spent per person in York on all public services, 15.5 per cent below the national average of £4,310 and the lowest out of all 150 local authorities in England.

York is the second lowest funded for schools per person, third lowest for the local NHS, eighth lowest for local government and 24th lowest for public health.

Its police force is the only service that was more well-off, being the 49th best out of all of England’s local authorities.

York Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Nigel Ayre said the funding shortages left public services in the city "at breaking point".

He said: “The long-standing lack of funding across all public services in York is an issue that successive governments have failed to address.

“This report highlights that the combined effect on health, school, police, and council funding leaves York as the worst funded in England.

Cllr Nigel Ayre

“We hear from residents every day who can’t book a GP appointment, can’t register with an NHS dentist, struggle to find school places or have been affected by crime and anti-social behaviour.

“York’s public services are at a breaking point.

“It’s time for the government to listen to the cross-party group of the lowest funded councils across the country and deliver a fair funding solution that will close the core spending power gap between York and the national average.”

The full breakdown of funding for York across services is:

For all services excluding schools in York, funding per person was £2,907, 14.1 per cent below the national average of £3,384 - ranking York 145th worst off out of 150 local authorities.

For the NHS, funding per person was £1,877, 15.7 per cent below the national average of £2,227 - ranking York 147the out of 150 local authorities.

For schools, funding per person in York was £735, 20.6 per cent below national average of £926 - ranking York 148th out of 150 local authorities.

For local government, funding per person was £727, 16 per cent below national average of £865 - ranking York 143th out of 150.

For police, funding per person was £261, 12.7 above the national average of £232 - ranking 49th out of 150.

For public health, funding per person was £41, 31 per cent below the national average of £60 - ranking York 127th out of 150 authorities.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Carol Runciman said: “York has specific challenges relating to increasing numbers of older residents and the need to provide for additional adult social care services.

“Fair funding for York would mean we would be better able to provide the services that are desperately needed to fix the crisis in the funding of adult social care we see in York.”

Neighbouring areas have better spending per person, with North Yorkshire spending £4,005 per person and Leeds spending £4,290 per person.

However, these are both still below the national average.

Many of the higher spending areas are in London, including Hackney, Camden and Islington, all of which spend more than £5,000 per person, as well as some areas in the North West.

Blackpool has the highest public spending for all services at £5,648 per person, 31 per cent above the national average.

The City of York Council was approached for comment.