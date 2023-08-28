But nothing was going to stop Eurovision star Sam Ryder completing his set on the open air stage to bring day three to a rousing close.

To the delight of a crowd which had braved the weather, his rendition of Space Man coincided with a ‘night glow’, in which tethered balloons let off flares in time to the music.

"He really rocked the stage, and there was a great reaction!" said Fiesta organiser John Lowery.

The 'night glow' by hot air balloons which coincided with Sam Ryder's rendition of Space Man at the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta at Castle Howard last night (Image: Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta/ milnerCreative)

Mr Lowery said that, despite the weather, almost 10,000 people attended the festival yesterday.

As well as the chance to see up to 40 hot air balloons tethered in the grounds of the stately home, the day included a packed programme of performances and activities, including from party band Huge and Andy & The Odd Socks.

The rain came in the afternoon – and the mass balloon launch which had been due to take place at 5.15pm was first postponed to 7pm and then abandoned because of high winds. It was only possible to get a couple of ballons up in the air attached to tehers

But Mr Lowery said Sam Ryder, who had been on site since early morning, was determined to perform.

The view from the stage on Sunday at the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta at Castle Howard (Image: Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta/ milnerCreative)

“He has been here since 9am, and he’s all ready to perform!” he said.

As a thank you to those who braved the weather conditions over the first three days of the festival, Mr Lowery said anyone who had bought a ticket for Friday, Saturday or Sunday could get half price entry to today’s final day of the festival.

All they had to do was present their tickets from previous days at the gate, he said.

Balloons over Castle Howard earlier on Sunday on day three of the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta (Image: Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta/ milnerCreative)

The Met Office is forecasting much better weather today, with plenty of sunny spells breaking through the cloud this morning and early this afternoon - and no rain.

Today's final day of the Fiesta will see another mass balloon launch – plus a busy programme of music and activities.

Headlining on the Fiesta stage will be Joel Corry. Other acts during the day will include Diversity, Justin Fletcher, Symphonic Ibiza and the ‘Dick & Dom DJ Battle’.