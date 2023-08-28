Firefighters freed two people who had got stuck in a lift early this morning.
They were called out to an address in Hull Road, York, at 05:16am.
"York crew responded to two people stuck in a lift," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
"Crews released the lift using lift keys and the two occupants exited the lift."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article