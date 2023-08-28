An unattended barbecue led to a fire service callout in York last night.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a car park at Olympian Court at 10.54pm.
“Crews extinguished an unattended bbq which was well alight in a car park using a hose reel jet,” a spo0kesperson for North Yorkshiore Foire and rescue said York car park fire caused by ‘unattended barbecue’
