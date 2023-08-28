Crews from Ripon and Boroughbridge were called to Hallikeld Close in Melmerby near Ripon at 5.09pm last night.

The fire had started in some machinery used to make food stock. It is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault.

“Electrical wiring was destroyed, some fire damage to the room of origin occurred and (there was) smoke damage to the rest of the premises,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

“Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel and breathing apparatus.”