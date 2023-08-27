They say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Asaad Abdulrazak.

As reported in The Press earlier, Asaad was last seen leaving his accommodation in Scarborough at about 4.15pm on Friday.

Police have been searching for him since he was reported missing and are appealing for information, including possible sightings.

They have this evening issued new photographs of Asaad, showing him in the clothing he was wearing when he was last seen.

15-year-old Asaad Abdulrazak, who has been missing from Scarborough since Friday (Image: Police)

This includes a light grey hoodie with a distinctive ‘M’ motif on the front left and dark writing on the back.

Asaad was also wearing a black cap with white lettering, dark trousers, black and white trainers and a black backpack.

Police say Asaad may still be in North Yorkshire, but officers believe he could also have travelled to Manchester. Enquiries are ongoing in both areas.

Anyone with information is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 immediately, quoting 12230161115.

Asaad Abdulrazak (Image: Police)