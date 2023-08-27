Police are continuing their search for a missing teenager who was last seen in Scarborough on Friday.
They say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Asaad Abdulrazak.
As reported in The Press earlier, Asaad was last seen leaving his accommodation in Scarborough at about 4.15pm on Friday.
Police have been searching for him since he was reported missing and are appealing for information, including possible sightings.
They have this evening issued new photographs of Asaad, showing him in the clothing he was wearing when he was last seen.
This includes a light grey hoodie with a distinctive ‘M’ motif on the front left and dark writing on the back.
Asaad was also wearing a black cap with white lettering, dark trousers, black and white trainers and a black backpack.
Police say Asaad may still be in North Yorkshire, but officers believe he could also have travelled to Manchester. Enquiries are ongoing in both areas.
Anyone with information is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 immediately, quoting 12230161115.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article