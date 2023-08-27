John Lowery, the organiser of the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta, said heavy rain this afternoon had forced the release to be delayed.

The balloons could not take off when it was raining, he said.

But he stressed that, with the eather expected to clear by 6pm or so, the release would be going ahead at 7pm.

And Eurovison star Sam Ryder will definitely be performing live at the Fiesta on the outdoor stage at 9pm, as scheduled, Mr Lowery added.

He said: “He has been here since 9am, and he’s all ready to perform!”

Sam Ryder, left, with local celebrity and presenter Ryan Swain at the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta at Castle Howard today (Image: Supplied)

Mr Lowery said while it had rained at Castle Howard this afternoon, the weather hadn’t ben as bad as in some parts of Rydale, where localised flooding was reported.

There was no flooding at Castle Howard itself, he said. “The ground is firm.”

Mr Lowery said that, despite the weather, almost 10,000 people had attended the Fiesta today.

He said because of the poor weather over the last couple of days, organisers were offering a discount for tomorrow’s final day of the event to anyone who had had tickets for Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Anyone who turns up and pays at the gate tomorrow and presents their ticket from a previous day will be able to get in for half price, he said.

Balloons at the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta earlier today (Image: Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta / milnerCreative)

The Met Office is forecasting much better weather tomorrow, with sunny spells breaking through the cloud, and no rain.

Tomorrow's Fiesta will see another mass balloon launch – plus a busy programme of music and activities.

Headlining on the Fiesta stage tomorrow will be Joel Corry. Other acts during the day will include Diversity, Justin Fletcher, Symphonic Ibiza and the ‘Dick & Dom DJ Battle’.