The popular chain retailer currently has 707 stores across the UK, with a further 114 in France.

B&M has already increased its UK numbers in recent months following the opening of stores in locations including Southport, Mablethorpe and Camberley.

New B&M stores opening in September

According to the B&M website, the retailer is planning on opening another five stores next month.

When you pop into B&M for one thing and leave with an entire Uni haul for less than £30 😂



Who's despeerate for a B&M shop this weekend?! pic.twitter.com/UveXUf37ko — B&M Stores (@bmstores) August 19, 2023

The five B&M stores opening in September 2023 are:

Stockton-on-Tees - September 14

Eastbourne (Home store and garden centre) - September 14

Hinckley: Hawley Road - September 23

Llanelli (B&M store and garden centre) - September 23

Wigan: Robin Retail Park (B&M store and garden centre) - September 29

There are a range of new job opportunities available with the retail chain as well.

B&M are currently looking for people to fill roles in the following areas:

Retail/stores (47 vacancies)

Distribution/transport (11)

Support Centre (5)

Security (29)

For more details on the new stores or for any of the job vacancies visit the B&M website.