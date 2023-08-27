Old Malton, Malton and Norton, including Commercial Street and St Nicholas Street were particularly affected with rain water flooding across both sides of the road.

Drivers have also been asked to drive with caution on the A64 and use lights when necessary.

Today sees the final day of the Malton Food Lovers Festival, as well as the third day of the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta at Castle Howard, where - weather permitting - there was due to be a mass balloon release at 5.15pm today.

There was heavy rain in York for periods this afternoon, too - Press Camera Club member Dave Allison sent us images of York landmarks reflected in puddles this afternoon.

Clifford's Tower, left, and Fishergate Postern reflected in puddles this afternoon (Image: Dave Allison)

Mat Office weather maps showed a band of heavy rain passing over York and Ryedale at about 4.40pm today - but the good news is that it is expected to pass away fairly quickly.

The rain is expected to have eased off by 6pm - though it will remain cloudy throughout the evening.

The Met Office weather map for4.40pm this afternoon, showing a band of heavy rain moving across York, Ryedale and East Yorkshire (Image: Met Office)

The Environment Agency has issued no flood alerts for our area.

The forecast for bank holiday Monday tomorrow is looking much better, with plenty of sunny spells breaking through the cloud cover - and no rain.