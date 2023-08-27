Contrary to the experience of M Horsman (Stop with ‘false hopes’ over prostate tests, Letters, August 26) I went to my surgery at 8 am on Tuesday ( I would have preferred to phone but that is hopeless, visiting is the best way to book appointments) and was booked for an ECG the very next day at 8.50 am.
Lovely nurse Jen asked if I wanted my bloods done at the same time - this saved me going to the new stadium for the tests.
The surgery called Friday offering a necessary second test Saturday midday but as I was watching rugby I am now going on Wednesday morning.
Things are not all bad and I have no complaints about my care and attention.
John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick
