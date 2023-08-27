What facilities and infrastructure are included? Shops, cafés, surgery, community centre, play-space, pub, school, church? In addition to the other large development next to it (Langley Gate) the pressure on such essential features in neighbouring areas would be intolerable. Housing is about much more than houses.

In addition, it is disgraceful that only 33 out of 1,100 are designated ‘social housing’. Developers obviously fixated on significant profit?

Richard Beaton, Poppleton, York

Labour’s £450k house

It is a case of do as we say and not as we do when York Labour demand £450,000 for the freehold interest of their terraced property in Holgate Road (The Press, August 25).

The party which loves to lecture against the pursuit of profit, especially in housing provision, is clearly intent on obtaining top-dollar where their own assets are concerned.

On top of the purchase price any buyer will need at least another £100,000 to carry out the approved scheme to a family dwelling which meets all the latest regulations. A total cost well in excess of half a million for just one family home.

Not exactly an example of the kind of ‘affordable housing’ that Labour are normally so keen on.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York