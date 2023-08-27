How about all the fun of the traditional village show – best fruit and veg competitions, egg and spoon race, live music and a tug of war – right here in York?

The Fulford Show returns tomorrow – and it promises to be a belter.

There will be a host of stalls and food and drink stands on the playing fields on School Lane – not to mention live performances including music by the New Notes, The Chordites and Japanese drumming by Tengu Taiko.

For the children there will be a fancy dress competition, a fun fair, a giant inflatable, games and races.

All the fun of the village show: Fulford Show in 2021 (Image: Fulford Show)

In the Social Hall, meanwhile, there will be the traditional village show exhibits and competitions – everything from best flower arrangement and best fruit and veg to best fresh-baked loaf.

There are more than 100 different categories altogether: from best roses and carrots, to birthday cake, red wine, photography and needlework.

If you’ve baked a loaf that your’re particularly proud of - or have a stunning flower arrangement, massive marrow or artfully worked piece cross-stitch – it’s not to late to enter. Simply bring your produce along to the Social Hall between 8:30 and 10:15.

The show will be officially opened by Lord Mayor Chris Cullwick at 1pm.

Entry to the playing fields is free – though there is a small charge to get into the social hall.

The Japanese-style Tengu Taiko drummers at Fulford Show in 2021. They'll be back this year... (Image: Fulford Show)

The show dates back more than a century.

A schedule from 1903 mentioned competition classes for plants, cut flowers, fruit, vegetables, bread, butter, eggs, poultry, pigeons, rabbits and horses. There were also sports - including a 'Leaping Competition' and 'A Hack Ridden By A Lady'.

It’s likely that the show dates back even further, says organiser Verna campbell.

And, just like in those early days, tomorrow's show will wind up with some sports for adults and children alike.

First, at 4.15pm, there will be the races – including a sprint, and an egg-and spoon race in various catergories for children from under 5 right up to adults.

Then, to wind the day’s activitie sup just before 5pm, there will be the traditional tug of war – one for children, and an adult ‘women vs men’ version.

It is by no means a done deal that the men will win, Verna stressed.

“The women won last year!” she said. “It seems to depend partly on which end they pull from!”

All in all, it makes for a great day out, Verna said.

“It’s just a really good, local fun event for all the family.”