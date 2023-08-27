Megan, 27, admits she started shaking when she realised what was happening in the night skies above Newby Hall at the Fireworks Championships last night.

The drone display with which Rhys popped the question formed several love-themed images in the sky, including champagne bottles and love hearts, before spelling the words "Marry me" and "Megan".

It was set to the couple's favourite song, 6 Words by Wretch 32.

The couple, from Eccleshill in Bradford, have been together for more than nine years and shared the moment with friends and family.

Describing her immediate reaction to the display, Ms Greenwood said: "I don't know what my face looked like, but I know I definitely started shaking."

She said her husband-to-be 'couldn't have done anything more perfect', and that the unorthodox proposal 'definitely beat anything that I could imagine'.

Nevertheless, there was still an opportunity to include the more traditional method.

Megan said: "It said 'Marry me' in the sky and he pushed me forward slightly, then he turned me around and he was on one knee."

Down on one knee: Rhys also took the opportunity to pop the question in a more regular fashion... (Image: Danny Lawson/ PA Wire)

Rhys 'put two and two together' and found inspiration for the gesture after the pair previously attended the championships and he was impressed by their own drone show.

Of his emotions before the big moment, he said: "I was absolutely terrified.

"It had been six months in the making, so all the planning and preparation all of a sudden came down to five minutes worth of display.

"I tried to time it the best I could but I think because of the nerves I was a bit premature going down on one knee, but it had the desired effect in the end."

Drones spelled out the word 'Megan' as Rhys Whelan proposed to Megan Greenwood during a surprise proposal at the Fireworks Championships 2023 at Newby Hall, near Ripon, on Saturday night (Image: Danny Lawson/ PA Wire)

Rhys said he 'tried my utmost to be as sneaky as I possibly could' to keep the proposal a surprise.

That included secret meetings with the show organisers and speaking to Ms Greenwood's father on Friday.

Megan said: "We've talked about it (getting married) but only in a joking sense. I'd always make jokes that he needs to put a ring on it, and my mum and friends would all do the same.

"He always said it's the 21st century so I have to propose to him, but I'm too stubborn for that!"

Megan Greenwood and Rhys Whelan following Rhy's surprise proposal by drone during the Fireworks Championships 2023 at Newby Hall, near Ripon (Image: Danny Lawson/ PA Wire)

Rhys said being able to share the memory with many of their relatives in person was "amazing", while Ms Greenwood said her closest friends "just lost it" after seeing the display.

Mr Whelan added: "Her mother's favourite animal is a butterfly, so when I saw on their website that they did a 'butterfly in the sky' I thought that would be a nice touch."

Both said they have not yet thought about possible wedding plans, but Mr Whelan refused to rule out the use of drones again on the big day, saying: "We'll see - you never know."