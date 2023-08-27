Sam, who took the audience at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest by storm with his song Space Man, is the headline act today on a day that will also see live performances by party band Huge, plus Andy & The Odd Socks, the Ministry of Sound and others.

Sam will take to the outdoor stage in the grounds of Castle Howard at 9pm this evening – ahead of the traditional ‘night glow’ at 10pm that will wind the day’s activities up.

Orgaisers admit that so far, ticket sales for this year’s event have been some way behind last year’s event at Knavesmire in York.

But event organiser John Lowery said: “We’re expecting more than 10,000 people today.”

Other events today include the popular mass balloon launch, expected to take place from the grounds of Castle Howard at 5.15pm.

A balloon rising into the air over castle Howard this morning (Image: Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta / milnerCreative)

Mr Lowery said yesterday’s mass launch had to be delayed slightly because of the weather.

in the end about 20 balloons got up yesterday - and there was a further launch into the skies above Castle Howard this morning, with a further 25 balloons taking to the air.

Mr Lowery said the weather was 'looking good' for today and tomorrow.

"We expect to be able to go ahead (with the mass balloon launch) at 5.15pm today," he said.

More than 40 balloons from across Europe are tethered in the grounds of Castle Howard throughout this bank holiday bweekend.

Balloons at Castle Howard today (Image: Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta / milnerCreative)

Aside from the mass balloon launched at 5.15 pm each day, the event also sees the ‘night glow’ at 10pm each night, where balloons set off flares in time to music.

There is also a jam-packed programme of music and activities each day.

The Fiesta’s last day is tomorrow, Bank Holiday Monday.

Deadlining on the Fiesta stage tomorrow will be Joel Corry. Other acts during the day will include Diversity, Justin Fletcher, Symphonic Ibiza and the ‘Dick & Dom DJ Battle’.

Tickets are still available online at www.yorkshireballoonfiesta.co.uk priced £35 for adults, £30 teens, £20 children from 4-12. Parking is available on site and included in all ticket admissions.

The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta at Castle Howard (Image: Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta / milnerCreative)