Metropolitan Police released a statement late last night saying it had been made aware of the situation and was working with the company to make sure there had been no data breach.

The organisation in question has access to names, ranks, photos, vetting levels and pay numbers for officers and staff, but did not hold personal information such as addresses, phone numbers or financial details, the force said.

A spokesperson for the force was unable to say when the breach occurred or how many personnel might be affected.

Metropolitan Police said they are working with the company to make sure no data had been breached. (Image: PA)

The Metropolitan Police said it has taken “security measures” following the incident and it has been reported to the National Crime Agency and the Information Commissioner’s Office.

A spokesperson for the National Crime Agency said: “We are aware of the cyber incident and we are working with law enforcement partners to understand the impact.”

Data breach could cause “incalculable damage”





The Metropolitan Police Federation has raised concerns following the breach saying it could cause “incalculable damage” in the wrong hands and the "brave Police Officers" who serve "deserve so much better".

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Federation said any potential leak “will cause colleagues incredible concern and anger”.

Vice Chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation, Rick Prior, said: “Metropolitan Police officers are – as we speak – out on the streets of London undertaking some of the most difficult and dangerous roles imaginable to catch criminals and keep the public safe.

“To have their personal details potentially leaked out into the public domain in this manner – for all to possibly see – will cause colleagues incredible concern and anger.

“We share that sense of fury… this is a staggering security breach that should never have happened.”

We’re building a #NewMetForLondon



Where communities know their local officers, help shape their policing priorities, and work with them to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour; and when victims call for help, they’re satisfied with our response.



📰 | https://t.co/JTbdcXzaeF pic.twitter.com/ACG1pwnj0C — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 18, 2023

He added: “Given the roles we ask our colleagues to undertake, significant safeguards and checks and balances should have been in place to protect this valuable personal information which, if in the wrong hands, could do incalculable damage.

“The men and women I represent are justifiably disgusted by this breach.

"We will be working with the force to mitigate the dangers and risks that this disclosure could have on our colleagues. And will be holding the Metropolitan Police to account for what has happened.

“Our brave Police Officers – who give up so much to do this job – deserve so much better.”

Data breach latest in recent series of similar incidents among UK Police forces

This is not the first data breach to occur within a UK Police force in recent times.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) recently admitted personal data on all its serving members was mistakenly published in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

This included the details of around 10,000 PSNI officers and staff included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

After the PSNI breach was revealed, Norfolk and Suffolk Police announced the personal data of more than 1,000 people – including crime victims – was included in another FOI response.

On Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police referred itself to the ICO after noticing “a significant and unexplained reduction in data stored on its systems”.