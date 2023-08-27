The occupants of a car fled the scene after two vehicles were involved in a crash yesterday.
The collision happened on Selby’s Wistow Road at 10.29pm last night.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Selby crew attended a two vehicle road traffic collision. No people were trapped or injured.
“Occupants of second car had fled the scene. Incident left with police.”
