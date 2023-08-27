Abdulrazak, a Syrian national, has not been seen since Friday and police say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Abdulrazak has been living with a host family in Scarborough for four weeks.

He came to the UK with a group from Oman to attend a language school, and was due to return to Oman yesterday. He was last seen packing his bag at 4.15pm on Friday.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The last contact was at 11pm (on Friday) when he told them by phone he was going to York. He does also have links to Manchester.”

Abdulrazak speaks basic English, but his main language is Syrian. He has short black hair, brown eyes and is described as slim build.

Abdulrazak (Image: Police)

He is believed to be wearing a white zip hoodie, black and grey jumper, black jeans, black cap and was carrying a black backpack.

Police searching for Abdulrazak say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“If you see Abdulrazak, please dial 999 immediately,” the police spokesperson said.

“If you have any information which could assist with the search for him please call 101.”

Quote reference number 12230161115.