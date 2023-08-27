The incident happened on Knaresborough Road between the Prince of Wales roundabout and the Empress roundabout between 7.30am and 7.50am on Friday.

The runner suffered minor cuts and bruising.

Police have now appealed for witnesses -or anyone with dashcam footage.

“In particular, officers are appealing for information about the vehicle involved in the collision which is believed to be gold in colour,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

Anyone with information should email Joseph.Schramm@Northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joseph Schramm.

You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230160877.