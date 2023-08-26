Police are at the scene of a collision on the A61 between Ripley and South Stainley.
Traffic officers from North Yorkshire Police issued an alert at about 6pm, warning the road was closed.
"If possible motorists who are travelling between Harrogate and Ripon should find an alternative route," a force spokesperson said.
