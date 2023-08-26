The ambulance service called the fire service for help at 11.55am to the Yorkshire Gliding Club near the White Horse at Kilburn.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said a man in his fifties had fallen about 30 meters (100 feet) down an embankment and become stuck on a ledge.

“Mountain rescue teams also attended and used rescue gear to bring the male back up,” the spokesperson said.

“He was then transported to hospital with a suspected broken wrist. Fire crews stood by with assistance if required.”