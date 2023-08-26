Firefighters and mountain rescue teams were called out today to rescue a man in his 50s who got stuck on a ledge after falling about 100 feet down an embankment near the Kilburn White Horse.
The ambulance service called the fire service for help at 11.55am to the Yorkshire Gliding Club near the White Horse at Kilburn.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said a man in his fifties had fallen about 30 meters (100 feet) down an embankment and become stuck on a ledge.
“Mountain rescue teams also attended and used rescue gear to bring the male back up,” the spokesperson said.
“He was then transported to hospital with a suspected broken wrist. Fire crews stood by with assistance if required.”
