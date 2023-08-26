RACING is under way on Day Four of the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse - with Spirit Dancer ridden by Oisin Orr winning the first race of the day, the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes.
Today is the fourth and final day of the 2023 festival - with the big race of the day, the Sky Bet Ebor, due to start at 3.35pm.
That will be a very special race indeed for 22 shorlisted Yorkshire-based charities and good causes.
They have each been paired with a runner in the Ebor.
Every charity will receive at least £1,000.
But the charity matched with the winning horse will pick up a cool £20,000 donation - and the charities matched with the horses in second and third place will receive £5,000 and £2,000 respectively.
James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship at York Racecourse, said: "The Sky Bet Ebor Festival remains one of the highlights in our racing calendar, and we’re looking forward to hosting the shortlisted charities and highlighting the incredible work they do throughout the weekend.”
The charities in the running to win big this afternoon are:
- Age UK Hull & East Yorkshire
- Antibiotic Research UK
- Barnsley Hospice
- Calderdale SmartMove
- Friends of Kirkham Henry Performing Arts CIC
- Homeless Street Angels
- Kingfisher Café
- Library of Things
- Looking Back CIC
- Menfulness
- Open Country
- Poppleton Community Trust
- Proud ‘N’ Diverse
- Sheffield Voices
- Streetangels York
- Support Dogs
- aking Baby Steps CIC
- The Clothing Bank
- The Crafty Creatives
- The Partially Sighted Society
- Working Carers Champions.co.uk
- York, Ryedale & District Multiple Sclerosis Group
