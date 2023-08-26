Today is the fourth and final day of the 2023 festival - with the big race of the day, the Sky Bet Ebor, due to start at 3.35pm.

That will be a very special race indeed for 22 shorlisted Yorkshire-based charities and good causes.

They have each been paired with a runner in the Ebor.

Every charity will receive at least £1,000.

But the charity matched with the winning horse will pick up a cool £20,000 donation - and the charities matched with the horses in second and third place will receive £5,000 and £2,000 respectively.

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship at York Racecourse, said: "The Sky Bet Ebor Festival remains one of the highlights in our racing calendar, and we’re looking forward to hosting the shortlisted charities and highlighting the incredible work they do throughout the weekend.”

The charities in the running to win big this afternoon are: