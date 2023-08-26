John Chantrell, 43, was last seen at his care home on Hyde Park Road in Harrogate at 6.30am today (Saturday August 26).

John is described as white, 5ft 5in tall and of large build.

He has a shaved head, a small beard and a tattoo of a dog on his right arm.

He is thought to be wearing a black t-shirt and usually wears tracksuit bottoms.

Police have mounted a search for him, and believe that he may be in the Harrogate area.

But a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Members of the public must not approach John. If you see him, please dial 999 immediately.

“If you have any information which could assist with the search please call 101.”

Please quote reference number NYP-26082023-0188 when passing information on to the police.