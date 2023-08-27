From work to household chores, many of us may feel like we're lacking a little spontaneity in our lives - but no more!

In fact, a poll of 2,000 adults found that 70% could be getting more out of each day, with 65% claiming they need more excitement to break up the daily treadmill of work and other tasks.

The top 40 spur-of-the-moment activities you should do

The survey found Boomers - those born between 1946 and 1964 - are most likely to feel their current life is too predictable and monotonous.

They also turn out to be the generation group that most often feels stuck that they're in a rut with their everyday routine.

On the flip side, Gen Z will do something to shake themselves out of a rut twice as many times a year compared to those who are Gen X or older.

The research also found that 45% of respondents noted that it's a lack of cash that's holding them back from embracing these opportunities for a little spontaneity.

Other reasons that are holding Brits back include not having enough energy (35%) and not having enough time (29%).

Meanwhile, 27% raised concerns that if they do try something new, they might not enjoy it.

The chewy sweets brand Mentos Fanta, who commissioned the OnePoll.com research, has created what amounts to the ultimate spontaneous bucket list to answer our pleas.

Brits' 40 Favourite Spontaneous Activities

Here are 40 favourite spontaneous activities, according to Mentos Fanta's research.

1. Book a last-minute weekend away

2. Go on a road-trip

3. Visit a friend you’ve not seen in a while

4. Say what you really think

5. Extend a holiday

6. Jump on a bus or train to see where it takes you

7. Go to a free event in your local area

8. Stay up to watch the sun rise

9. Set yourself a fitness challenge

10. Strike up a conversation with a stranger

11. Get up in the night to look at the stars

12. Go to a comedy night

13. Rearrange your furniture

14. Buy a present for someone and take it to them that day

15. Dye your hair a different colour

16. Donate to charity

17. Tell your parent/s or other family you love them

18. Offer to help at a local animal shelter

19. Give blood

20. Start a business

21. Buy a pet

22. Ask someone out

23. Say yes to everything all day

24. Get a radical new hairstyle

25. Visit a psychic

26. Get a piercing / new piercing

27. Go off grid for a night (no social media)

28. Collect a household item going free in your local community

29. Quit a job

30. Go camping with a friend – right now, for one night only

31. Book a dance lesson

32. Call in sick to work when you’re not ill

33. Check out a new neighbourhood

34. Go and support a local sports team

35. Go skinny dipping

36. Do karaoke

37. Smash something on purpose – like a plate

38. Buy a musical instrument

39. Sign up for a new sport

40. Sign up for a foreign exchange programme

A spokesperson for Mentos Fanta, spoke about the OnePoll.com research: "Being spontaneous is liberating.

“Doing something new and different doesn’t have to involve skydiving out of a helicopter onto a jet-ski in a volcano.

“It can be something as simple as buying a totally different sandwich in your daily supermarket meal deal - or giving a new flavour a chance.”