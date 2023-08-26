The devices, which can capture motorists travelling in both directions, snared thousands of drivers just days after their installation for tests in Devon and Cornwall.

The four bi-directions cameras were put in place on routes with a history of problems with collisions and speeding vehicles.

Within two weeks, 3,280 drivers were issued with tickets - with one camera being activated around 120 per day.

Another camera picked up a driver travelling on a 30mph road at 73mph.

They could now be used across the country.

Adrian Leisk, head of road safety for Devon & Cornwall Police and chair of the Vision Zero South West enforcement group, said: "Unlike older technology, they do not need painted lines on the road, or loops sunk into the road surface.

"They also use infra-red low light technology so will not ‘flash’ like the legacy systems."

The new camera catch out drivers on both sides of the road unlike older cameras who only detect speeding on the left-hand side of the road.

They have a camera facing in each direction and do not require painted lines on the road.

The camera is sat on top of a tall, yellow pole and do not look like traditional speed cameras.

Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel, said: "By capturing vehicles travelling in both directions, the new cameras will be able to penalise many more motorists than the old legacy systems are currently able to."

Councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highway management and vice-chairman of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership said: “Modern safety cameras, such as the ones being installed at these locations, are a vital tool in our fight against unnecessary and avoidable collisions on our road network.”